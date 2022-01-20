Advertisement

Warriors attacking second half of season with focus on consistency

Have players returning from injury, played highly-ranked Class AAA to start season
Trinity Christian boys' basketball
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian may have started the season 2-7, but the Warriors’ focus is on the future.

TCS made it to regionals last year, so their sights are on making it back and beyond. Head coach Rick Hill looks at sectional play as a clean slate; if the team can be strong heading into that point in the season, they could be aimed to make a run.

The Warriors are focusing on consistently getting better and not looking at the negatives for too long. Leadership from players like Levi Teets and Jaylon Hill helps move this mindset forward as they prepare for more work on the hardwood.

Trinity Christian hosts Hampshire Friday at 7 p.m.

