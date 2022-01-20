W.Va. breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7% for December 2021.

This breaks the all-time record for the the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 3rd consecutive month, according to Gov. Justice.

December’s rate of 3.7% bested the previous state record of 4.0%, set just one month prior in November 2021.

“When you think about what we’ve accomplished over the past three months with our unemployment rate, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “We shattered the all-time record. Then we came back and did it again the next month. And now we’ve shattered it all over again this month.

Gov. Justice said the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 20 straight months.

For the 10th straight month, West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains better than the national unemployment rate, according to Gov. Justice.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 2,700 in December, while total employment grew 1,600 over the month.

“We are consistently raising the bar in West Virginia and I couldn’t be more proud,” Gov. Justice said. “In addition to our unemployment rate getting better and better, our revenue numbers are getting higher and higher, more and more people are visiting West Virginia, and business after business is moving in or expanding in our great state.”

Optimism is high as new businesses set to be operating in the coming months will be bringing hundreds of jobs in the Mountain State, including Nucor, GreenPower Motor Company, and Owens & Minor.

