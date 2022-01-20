WVU drops to 1-4 in Big 12 with loss to Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer women entered Wednesday night’s contest with hopes of a second conference win, but weren’t able to keep up the momentum necessary against No. 14 Oklahoma.

WVU picked up the pace in the second quarter, taking the lead and holding it into the half. Oklahoma came out of the break with cylinders firing and ultimately the game got away from WVU in the fourth quarter.

Esmery Martinez led the Mountaineers with 26 points; WVU had four players in double-digit scoring.

The Mountaineers fall to 1-4 in the conference and next take the court in Stillwater against Oklahoma State Saturday at 2 p.m.

