Carl Edward McHenry, 82, of Lost Creek passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was born in Gilmer Township, PA on October 7, 1939, a son of the late James L. McHenry and Lillian Cain McHenry. On December 29, 1981, Carl married Rhonda Dean and shared 40 interesting years together before her passing on January 22, 2013. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Buffy Wilson; and two sisters: Doris Watson and Alice Hildreth. Fond memories will forever be held with his four children: Brenda Rush and husband, Bob, of Glen Rock, PA, Karla Mahle and husband Chad, of Carmichaels, PA, Jimmie Dean of Lusby, MD, and Dreama Wiley and husband, Bob, of McWhorter; seven grandchildren: Misty, Robert, Samantha, Richard, Errett, Brent, and Camry; 11 great-grandchildren; and four siblings: Arthur McHenry and wife, Vicky, Lorena McHenry, Frances Parks, and Martha Wilson. After graduating high school, Carl became a Corporal in The United States Marine Corp and served his county with great pride. He was the former Owner of Boron Service Station in Clarksburg. Carl spent sometime as a Mechanic at the Benedum Airport in Bridgeport and retired from the Driggs Corporation as an Automotive Parts Clerk. He attended Duck Creek Mission Church. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, mowing his lawn, camping, and watching the birds he fed. The family requests that EVERYONE please wear a face mask. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Fred Templeton officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corp. and the Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Carl Edward McHenry and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

