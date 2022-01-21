COVID-19 hospitalizations near pandemic high in W.Va.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise in West Virginia, and it is quickly nearing the pandemic high.

As of Friday, 980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized, only 32 away from the all-time pandemic high for confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

The highest amount of confirmed cases in West Virginia hospitals, so far, is 1,012, set on September 24, 2021.

Cases have been on a sharp rise in the new year, growing by more than 300 cases from 663 in the hospital on Jan. 1 to 980 on Jan. 21.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Of the 980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, 69.7% are unvaccinated.

