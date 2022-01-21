Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths, 5,335 new cases reported

The West Virginia DHHR reports as of January 21, there are currently 16,742 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 21, 2022, there are currently 16,742 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,609 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Barbour County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Preston County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Calhoun County, a 61-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 53-year old female from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Boone County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 79-year old male from Hancock County.

As of Friday, 980 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 228 have been admitted to the ICU and 131 are on ventilators.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (142), Berkeley (1,037), Boone (324), Braxton (80), Brooke (182), Cabell (1,026), Calhoun (47), Clay (86), Doddridge (40), Fayette (548), Gilmer (50), Grant (99), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (176), Hancock (203), Hardy (169), Harrison (582), Jackson (146), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (1,561), Lewis (141), Lincoln (174), Logan (409), Marion (497), Marshall (365), Mason (158), McDowell (132), Mercer (549), Mineral (199), Mingo (244), Monongalia (825), Monroe (174), Morgan (135), Nicholas (274), Ohio (406), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (36), Preston (241), Putnam (582), Raleigh (1,014), Randolph (345), Ritchie (58), Roane (129), Summers (96), Taylor (130), Tucker (20), Tyler (113), Upshur (176), Wayne (420), Webster (54), Wetzel (153), Wirt (64), Wood (629), Wyoming (408). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers

