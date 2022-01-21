Advertisement

Date set for WVU Medicine COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

WVU Medicine has set a date for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to go in effect for its employees.
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center(WTAP News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine has set a date for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to go in effect for its employees.

WVU Medicine employees in West Virginia and Ohio have until March 15 to be fully vaccinated.

Employees in Pennsylvania and Maryland have until February 28 to be fully vaccinated.

Officials said all employees across the WVU Health System must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless a medical or religious exemption has been granted.

Employees must be fully vaccinated, meaning at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to officials.

This comes as WVU Medicine has delayed a vaccine mandate multiple times, beginning with the initial announcement in August 2021 with a deadline of October 31.

