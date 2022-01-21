David “Dave” Vernon Berger, 84, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

He was born in Franklin County, KS, on June 9, 1937, a son of the late Vernon Jacob Berger and Esther Pear Gray Berger. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by one son, Terry Berger; and three siblings: Gloria Vallier, Katherine Berger, and Richard Berger.

On June 9, 1978, Dave married the love of his life and best friend, Joan Nettie Leavitt. Together they have shared over 43 years and she will miss him dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Dave are his wife, Joan Berger of Jane Lew; two children: Debbie Berger of Coeur d’Alene, ID, and Bonnie Berger of Arizona; one step-son, Ray Berger and fiancé, Christine Dunaway, of Jane Lew; eight grandchildren; one sister, Judy “Julia” Reynolds of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

Dave was Christian by faith. He spent a great deal of time in road construction where he traveled frequently across the United States. During his travels, Dave spent some time in California and was able to appear as an extra on Bonanza five times. He also met the love of his life while traveling the U.S. and they eventually built their home together in Lewis County. He owned and operated Club 19, Tackroom, and D.J.’s Longhorn Lounge all in Weston. He was also a self-employed contractor for the Army Corp. of Engineers at Bulltown and Riffle Run. In his spare time, Dave enjoyed fishing but was an avid hunter. He hunted deer and bear, but his favorite game was buffalo. More than anything, Dave loved his family and he cherished every moment he spent with them.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12pm - 1pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1pm in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cyril Johnston officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David “Dave” Vernon Berger. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

