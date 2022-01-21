Gary Lee Vaughn Wine, 76, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Philippi, WV, on January 12, 1946, a son of the late Bryan and Zola McClain Wine. Twice married, he was preceded by his wife Candie Sue Wine in 2007, and survived by his wife, Connie L. Dority Wine, whom he married on August 6, 2010, and his beloved pets, Maggie and Riley. Mr. Wine is also survived by his son, Gary Allen Wine and wife Shanita of Hedgesville, WV; his daughter, Brandie Delaney and husband Jesse of Wasilla, Alaska; two stepsons, Brian Arnett and wife Amanda of Clarksburg, and Andrew Arnett and wife Destiny of Clarksburg. He was grandfather to five grandchildren, Ralei Wine, Jaron Wine, Laini Wine, Kathryn Delaney, and Justin Delaney; and six step grandchildren, Haley St. Martin and her husband Lantze, Erin Arnett, Taylor Arnett, Carolynn Arnett, Jonathan Arnett, and Claire Arnett. He also leaves behind three sisters, Patricia A. Feathers of Lost Creek, Shirle Dunlop and husband Roy of Bridgeport, and Kathy L. Moore and husband Dan of Clarksburg. Gary was a graduate of Unidis High School Class of 1964 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as Chief Deputy from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of the Oakmound Evangelical Church in Clarksburg. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, January 24, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Oakmound Evangelical Church, 401 Oakmound Road, Clarksburg, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steven DeLay presiding. Mr. Wine will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Boring Cemetery.

