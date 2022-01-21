GSC VP for Advancement named to 2022 Class of Leadership West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) - David Hutchison, Vice President for College Advancement and Executive Director of the GSC Foundation at Glenville State College, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).

Hutchison joins several others from around the Mountain State who will also be part of the program.

“I am so honored and humbled to have the opportunity to participate in such a prestigious leadership program. I look forward to representing Glenville State College while working with this exclusive group across our great State,” Hutchison said.

Class participants were selected from a list of well-qualified applicants and were chosen because they demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and experiences in their professional careers and civic and community activities.

As interest in the program grows, the competition does too, according to Pam Farris, Executive Director of the LWV program.

“We continue to see a large number of diverse applicants each year, all with various professional and civic experiences, making our selection process a challenging, but rewarding one,” Farris said.

Leadership West Virginia, which is celebrating 31 years as a statewide education and leadership development not-for-profit program, is a seventh-month program that cultivates leaders from a variety of industries and regions across West Virginia.

The program is aimed at enhancing knowledge, not only of the challenges facing the state, but also its unique attributes and diversity for the participants.

Recognizing that leadership is of utmost importance to West Virginia’s prosperity and progress, this program is designed to develop and motivate a cross-section of visionary leaders who can and should use their talents and abilities to inspire others and foster a new spirit of energy, enthusiasm, and vitality throughout the state.

LWV is affiliated with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

“We look forward to a successful year of learning and networking with the new class of leaders,” Farris added.

The 2022 class will travel to various communities across West Virginia to provide a broad-based education and learning experience on critical topics and industry issues facing the state, its employers, and others.

“LWV provides graduates with the skills and knowledge to support them in making sound, informed business decisions,” Farris said. “It is our hope that they will apply what they’ll learn in their communities and in support of LWV’s mission to grow, engage, and mobilize others to ignite a lifelong passion to move West Virginia forward.”

To learn more, visit leadershipwv.org.

