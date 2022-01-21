Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, a high-pressure system will keep a cold, dry air mass in our region, so expect clear skies and cold temperatures today. This morning, temperatures will be in the low-teens, with wind chills in the single digits (and lower in the mountainous areas). In fact, parts of eastern Tucker and Randolph counties are under a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 AM, due to possible wind chills in the negatives, which increases the risk of hypothermia. So if you are heading out this morning, make sure to wear heavy winter clothing. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light northeasterly winds. Temperatures will be in the low-20s, with wind chills in the teens. Overnight, skies will stay clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the single digits, with wind chills at a similar range or lower. Overall, today and tonight will be calm and clear, so the only issue will be staying warm. Tomorrow afternoon, a weak disturbance brings clouds into our region, resulting in partly cloudy skies. We will stay dry, however, with light southerly winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s to low-30s. Overall, expect a chilly but peaceful afternoon. On Sunday evening, a weak disturbance moves into NCWV, bringing some light snow into our area. This light snow lasts for a few hours, and we won’t see much snow, about 0.5″ in most areas. After that, our next opportunity for rain and snow comes on Tuesday, when a cold front brings rain and snow into our region. There is plenty of uncertainty this far out, however, so we’ll be watching carefully. On the bright side, temperatures will be in the low-30s for the first half of next week, warmer than the past few days. In short, tonight will be freezing cold, tomorrow will be cloudy but calm, and the first half of next week starts with mild temperatures and a chance of snow.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with north-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-20s, with wind chills in the teens due to the light northerly winds. Overall, expect a cold, calm day. High: 23.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, and we stay dry. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the single-digits. Because winds are light, wind chills will match the air temperature. Overall, a cold but quiet night. Low: 5.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with clouds pushing in from the west during the afternoon hours. Winds come from the SSW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-30s. High: 32.

Sunday: Skies will be cloudy, with snow showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Not much snow is expected, at less than 1″. Winds will come from the WSW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. High: 29.

