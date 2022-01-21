Justice: Getting vaccinated “stacks the deck to keep you out of the hospital”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice on Friday again urged all West Virginians to get vaccinated or get their booster shot as soon as possible.

This comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread across the state and the country, according to statistics on the West Virginia DHHR website.

“I’ll never understand the logic of those who made the decision to get the full first round of their vaccination, but then haven’t gotten the booster,” Gov. Justice said. “Getting vaccinated or getting boosted stacks the deck to keep you out of the hospital – I’m living proof.”

The Governor went on to report that there are now 16,742 active cases of COVID-19 and 952 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

Today’s West Virginia County Alert Map features 54 of the state’s 55 counties in either the Red or Orange categories, denoting the highest level of spread.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

“Our map, for all practical purposes, is completely Red and Orange. I can’t recall seeing it any worse than that,” Gov. Justice said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to look at that map and say, ‘If I’m not boosted, I need to go get my booster shot.’ Because it doesn’t look good.”

Booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

COVID-19 booster shots are available, for free, to all eligible West Virginians. The waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months.

West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.

Initial series vaccinations are available, for free, for everyone ages 5 and older.

Also on Friday, Gov. Justice offered a reminder to all West Virginians that the federal government is now offering every household in America four free at-home COVID-19 tests.

“Please take advantage of this opportunity to get yourself some free tests for your home and use them if you or your family feel sick,” Gov. Justice said. “The more we test, the more we know. And the more we know, the better we can react.”

To get your free at-home COVID tests, visit COVIDtests.gov.

