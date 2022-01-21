Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | January 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone! Today was a beautiful winter day, with a layer of snow blanketing the grass, sunny skies, and temperatures in the 20s (and wind chills in the teens). Tonight, we’ll have clear skies, and without any clouds to keep heat in, temperatures will drop into the low single digits. Light winds from the north could make it feel colder, and because of this, the National Weather Service has put another Wind Chill Advisory in place for eastern Tucker and eastern Randolph Counties from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning. Wind chills there could dip as low as -15 degrees, so if you have to be outside, make sure to wear a hat, gloves, and other appropriate layers to reduce the risk of hypothermia. Saturday will begin sunny, then clouds will slowly enter the area by the evening. High temperatures will hover around freezing. With clouds overhead through the night, low temperatures into Sunday morning won’t be as low as tomorrow morning, likely only heading into the teens and low 20s across the area. Sunday afternoon and evening are likely to see some light snow showers as a weak low-pressure system moves through. There won’t be much moisture in this system, so any snow accumulation will be low, likely about an inch in the lowlands to maybe 2 inches in the mountains. Any snow that falls will likely melt on Monday, as the sun peeks through clouds and temperatures climb to the upper 30s. Tuesday sees our next chance of precipitation, which could fall as rain or snow, depending on temperatures in the upper atmosphere. It’s too soon to say what exactly it will look like; we’ll continue to monitor the system. One thing we do know is that behind the system is another cold air mass, so high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be back into the 20s.

Tonight: Clear skies and cold. Low: 5

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. High: 31

Sunday: Light snow showers possible, accumulating up to about 1 inch in the lowlands and 2 inches in the mountains. High: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High: 39

