Mary Kathleen Weaver, 86, of Weston went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Serenity Care Home in Buckhannon. Mary was born in Weston on March 8, 1935, a daughter on the late Ross Lauden King, Jr. and Lena Myrl Allman King. On April 9, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert Lee Weaver. Mary missed him dearly after his passing on August 30, 2021. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Delbert King. Forever cherishing their memories of Mary are his three children: Gary Weaver and wife, Pamela, Brenda Weaver, and Shari Weaver and companion, Chip Turner, all of Weston; six grandchildren: Nathan Weaver and wife, Lauren, Courtney Solberg and husband, Joseph, Michaela Walley and husband, Will, Marinda Novak and husband, Jon, Brent Smarr and wife, Brianne, and Kelly Weaver; two great-grandchildren: Ezra Weaver and Aubrey Kathleen Novak, who was her namesake; four siblings: Marleen Brandon and husband, Edward, Ross King and wife, Karon, Barbara McVicker, and Colleen Posey. Mary graduated from Buckhannon Upshur High School and attended First Presbyterian Church of Weston. She treasured her ability to care for her home and family. Mary enjoyed decorating, creating unique flower arrangements and baking. Mary’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Kathleen Weaver. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

