Recent Preston High grad, Marine killed in NC crash

The Preston County community is mourning the loss of Zach Riffle, a recent PHS grad and Marine killed a crash in North Carolina on Wednesday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friends and family have identified a recent Preston High graduate as one of two Marines killed in a crash in North Carolina.

The crash happened Wednesday in Onslow County, NC.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of recent PHS graduate, Zach Riffle,” Preston High School said in a Facebook post.

A family member of Riffle confirmed his death to 5 News.

Riffle wrestled and played football for PHS.

Authorities have charged 19-year-old Louis Barrera of Springfield, Tennessee, with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Troopers say 17 passengers in the back of the 7-ton truck were thrown when the truck was making a right turn onto U.S. 17, lost control, and overturned. The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Troopers say a second military vehicle was behind the 7-ton truck and could not stop once it crashed, causing it to hit one of the Marines.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group says two Marines died, two Marines were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, where they are listed in critical condition, and 15 Marines were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and are in stable condition.

The other Marine who was killed has not been identified at this time.

