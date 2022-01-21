Advertisement

Teresa Elizabeth Wentz(Teresa Elizabeth Wentz)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teresa Elizabeth Wentz, 52, of Easley, SC, formerly of Webster Springs, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at home. She was born February 18, 1969, at Webster County Memorial Hospital to Sherley Ilene Simmons Wentz and the late George Wentz. Teresa was a 1987 graduate of Webster County High School, and then went on to obtain a Journalism degree from West Virginia University and her Masters degree from the University of South Carolina. In addition to her loving mother of Easley, SC, she is survived by brother, David Wentz (Donna) of Fountain Inn, SC; two nephews, Jeramey Wentz (Melissa), Joshua Wentz (Constance); and niece, Jessica Wentz (Justin Armitage). In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ezra and Leafie Simmons and paternal grandparents, Richard and Sarah Ina Wentz. Visitation will be held 1pm- 2pm, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Graveside service will follow upon our arrival to Hacker Valley Cemetery, Hacker Valley, WV; at approximately 2:45pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wentz family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

