Advertisement

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nutter begins recovery after tragic accident.
Preston County man has two broken legs after being hit by a snowplow
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Recent Preston High grad, Marine killed in NC crash
Cody Hinkle
Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers

Latest News

FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate gets year in prison in foreign donor case
Dubuque County Right to Life makes 15 hour journey to national march
FILE - Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus rest at Pudong...
US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute
Elmer Payne
Webster County man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, not complying with officers
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border