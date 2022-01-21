UHC welcoming National Guard to assist staff

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center will soon be welcoming the National Guard to help hospital staff.

Gov. Justice has deployed the West Virginia National Guard to hospitals throughout the state in an effort to support West Virginia healthcare facilities during the surge of COVID-19.

Eight members of the National Guard will begin greeting visitors and patients to UHC on Tuesday, January 25 at hospital entrances.

Guard members will also assist with the COVID-19 testing drive thru on the Bridgeport campus.

“We welcome the National Guard to UHC,” said Michael C. Tillman president and CEO at UHC. “With Guard members in place, it will free up hospital staff to care for patients.”

