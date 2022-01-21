University dominates home tri-match with Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University hosted Buckhannon-Upshur and Morgantown wrestling Thursday night and dominated the action at home.

The Hawks’ Luca Felix moved to 25-0 with a win over B-U’s Nathan Cornett.

University defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 51-14 and Morgantown 69-9. B-U secured the team win over the Mohigans 51-30.

