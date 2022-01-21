Advertisement

University dominates home tri-match with Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown

Hawks win both matches over Bucs and Mohigans; B-U tops Morgantown
University senior wrestlers
University senior wrestlers(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University hosted Buckhannon-Upshur and Morgantown wrestling Thursday night and dominated the action at home.

The Hawks’ Luca Felix moved to 25-0 with a win over B-U’s Nathan Cornett.

University defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 51-14 and Morgantown 69-9. B-U secured the team win over the Mohigans 51-30.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nutter begins recovery after tragic accident.
Preston County man has two broken legs after being hit by a snowplow
W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session.
Bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time introduced in House

Latest News

Trinity Christian boys' basketball
Warriors attacking second half of season with focus on consistency
Brody Davis
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Brody Davis
Esmery Martinez
WVU drops to 1-4 in Big 12 with loss to Oklahoma
Kysre Gondrezick
Former Mountaineer Gondrezick waived by Indiana Fever