Webster County man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, not complying with officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man was arrested on Thursday after officers said he broke into a home and failed to comply when being arrested.

Officers were dispatched to a Webster County home on Wednesday after receiving a call from a woman that someone was in her home while she was not there, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers arrived at the home and found the rear door of the home open and Elmer Payne, 55, of Webster Springs, asleep in a bedroom in the home.

The report says officers woke Payne up to place him under arrest, and he told officers to “hang on.”

Officers said they told Payne that if he did not put his hands behind his back, the taser would be administered.

Payne allegedly did not cooperate, forcing officers to briefly deploy the taser, causing Payne to be more compliant with officers.

Payne also made it difficult for officers to place him in handcuffs, pulling one hand away from officers, according to officers.

The criminal complaint says that after a short time, Payne complied and was arrested by officers.

Payne has been charged with burglary, violation of a protective order, and obstructing an officer and is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.