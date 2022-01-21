Advertisement

WVa gov to address lawmakers after COVID-19 bout

Governor Jim Justice
Governor Jim Justice
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will address lawmakers next week after his State of the State address was postponed when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Republican governor will speak to a joint session of the Legislature on Jan. 27, his office said in a news release.

After Justice announced Jan. 11 that he had become ill, a House clerk read his speech to lawmakers the next day. The speech included a proposed $4.65 billion state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The governor resumed his weekly briefings on the virus Monday.

Next week’s speech will supplement the governor’s written State of the State message, the statement said.

W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers

