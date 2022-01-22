Elkins pulls ahead over East Fairmont 53-50
The battle of No. 6 and No. 7 in Class AAA
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 6 East Fairmont hosted No. 7 Elkins in a Class AAA battle this evening.
The Bees got up early, but Elkins prevailed in the end, taking the victory 53-50.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 7-3 on the season, East Fairmont sits 5-3.
Elkins returns to the hardwood on Wednesday at home against Lewis County. East Fairmont matches up with Fairmont Senior on Monday, also at home.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.