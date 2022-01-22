Advertisement

Elkins pulls ahead over East Fairmont 53-50

The battle of No. 6 and No. 7 in Class AAA
Elkins boys' basketball
Elkins boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 6 East Fairmont hosted No. 7 Elkins in a Class AAA battle this evening.

The Bees got up early, but Elkins prevailed in the end, taking the victory 53-50.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 7-3 on the season, East Fairmont sits 5-3.

Elkins returns to the hardwood on Wednesday at home against Lewis County. East Fairmont matches up with Fairmont Senior on Monday, also at home.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nutter begins recovery after tragic accident.
Preston County man has two broken legs after being hit by a snowplow
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Recent Preston High grad, Marine killed in NC crash
Cody Hinkle
Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers

Latest News

Ty Asterino chats ahead of East Fairmont vs. Elkins game
Ty Asterino touches on East Fairmont boys’ basketball so far this season
Morgantown girls' basketball
Mohigan girls sweep series with rival University
Fairmont Senior boys' basketball
Fairmont Senior puts out dominant victory over Lincoln, 65-43
Trinity Christian boys' basketball
Trinity Christian falls just short of overtime against Hampshire, 41-38