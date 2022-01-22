Elkins pulls ahead over East Fairmont 53-50

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 6 East Fairmont hosted No. 7 Elkins in a Class AAA battle this evening.

The Bees got up early, but Elkins prevailed in the end, taking the victory 53-50.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 7-3 on the season, East Fairmont sits 5-3.

Elkins returns to the hardwood on Wednesday at home against Lewis County. East Fairmont matches up with Fairmont Senior on Monday, also at home.

