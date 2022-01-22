Advertisement

Fairmont Senior puts out dominant victory over Lincoln, 65-43

Pharoah Fields led the Polar Bears with 17 points, Easton Gibbs led the Cougars with 10
Fairmont Senior boys' basketball
Fairmont Senior boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior looked crisp over the Lincoln Cougars this evening.

Though the Polar Bears came away with a 64-43 win, Lincoln outscored Fairmont Senior in the final quarter 23-17, but it wasn’t enough to come out on top.

Pharoah Fields led the charge for the Bears with 17 points, Easton Gibbs led the Cougars with 10.

Both teams are back on Monday: Lincoln travels to Notre Dame and Fairmont Senior travels across town to face East Fairmont.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nutter begins recovery after tragic accident.
Preston County man has two broken legs after being hit by a snowplow
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Recent Preston High grad, Marine killed in NC crash
Cody Hinkle
Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers

Latest News

Ty Asterino chats ahead of East Fairmont vs. Elkins game
Ty Asterino touches on East Fairmont boys’ basketball so far this season
Morgantown girls' basketball
Mohigan girls sweep series with rival University
Elkins boys' basketball
Elkins pulls ahead over East Fairmont 53-50
Trinity Christian boys' basketball
Trinity Christian falls just short of overtime against Hampshire, 41-38