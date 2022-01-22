Fairmont Senior puts out dominant victory over Lincoln, 65-43

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior looked crisp over the Lincoln Cougars this evening.

Though the Polar Bears came away with a 64-43 win, Lincoln outscored Fairmont Senior in the final quarter 23-17, but it wasn’t enough to come out on top.

Pharoah Fields led the charge for the Bears with 17 points, Easton Gibbs led the Cougars with 10.

Both teams are back on Monday: Lincoln travels to Notre Dame and Fairmont Senior travels across town to face East Fairmont.

