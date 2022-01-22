Harrison County residents vote in special levy election that could benefit the community

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County residents vote in the special election that could change their property taxes.

Harrison County’s Vital Services levy and Mass Transit levy were up for renewal as both were to expire on June 30, 2022.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said that these levies provided funding to support different services throughout the county. These include the Central West Virginia Transit Authority, Harrison County Senior Citizens Center, Parks and Recreation, the Office of Emergency Services, and many more.

Trecost added while this would benefit those in need, all residents would get something from these levies.

“That money often goes to people less fortunate. It also goes to people all-encompassing, and that goes back to 911 and the ambulance authority. You know not everybody needs food dropped off, but everybody does occasionally need the ambulance, and everybody does occasionally need to call 911,″ he explained.

Trecost added they planned an initial increase in taxes for the two levies the first year. However, there would be no more after that.

“Once the levy passes it has always went up each year. This year it won’t. Once it passes what it is the first year will be what it is the fifth year. Over the course of the five years, this time, there will not be an increase,” he said.

He shared that voting for these levies was an opportunity for residents to do something that would benefit the entire community.

5 News visited multiple polling locations throughout the day, and no one we spoke with said that they were against the renewal of these two levies.

If passed, these would go into effect July 1.

