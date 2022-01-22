Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing lows in the single-digits this morning, today was still cool but nice, as a high-pressure system brought stable conditions to our area. Any clouds we saw came from a disturbance staying north of us. Tonight, skies will remain partly cloudy, with light southwest winds. Temperatures will be in the low-20s, much warmer than last night but still cold. Overall, expect a peaceful night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, so it will be chilly out. During the afternoon and evening hours, a weak low-pressure system from Canada (called an Alberta Clipper) pushes into NCWV, bringing snow showers into the area. This system won’t have much moisture in it, so we only expect 2″ to 4″ of snow in the mountains and only 1″ to 3″ at most in the lowlands. In other words, it won’t be like the snow we saw a week ago. Still, that could lead to slick spots on some roads. Because of this, the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have the northern counties of NCWV under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 AM to 7 PM tomorrow. Make sure to take it easy when driving on the roads. The snow then leaves by midnight. Overall, expect a cold day, with some snow. Monday will be much warmer than the past few days, as southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph will result in highs in the mid-30s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but other than that, Monday will be a nice day. During the evening hours into Tuesday morning, our next chance of snow comes in, as a cold front swings in and brings light snow showers to WV. There is uncertainty as to how much we could see, so we will be watching carefully. After that, the rest of the week will be cold, with highs in the upper-20s and lows in the single digits. In short, expect a peaceful night, some snow tomorrow, and more cold temperatures next week.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light and coming from the SW, and temperatures will be in the low-20s. Overall, a peaceful, cool night. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Skies will be cloudy throughout the day. During the late-morning to mid-evening hours, snow showers will move into NCWV, with most of the snow in the afternoon. Not much is expected, with about 2″ to 4″ in the mountains and 1″ to 3″ in the lowlands. Still, that will mean slick road conditions, so be careful driving. Winds come from the SW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will rise into the upper-20s to low-30s. Overall, it will be a cold day, with some snow. High: 33.

Monday: Skies will be cloudy. During the evening hours, another weak system brings more snow showers to WV. Not much snow accumulation expected during the evening and overnight hours, but we could see some more slick spots in some parts of NCWV. Winds come from the WNW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures rise into the mid-30s. Overall, expect seasonably cool temperatures in the afternoon and snow showers in the evening. High: 36.

Tuesday: More snow showers stick around until the early-morning, by which at that point, the system should leave. During the afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, expect light snow in the morning and warmer, cloudy conditions in the afternoon. High: 35.

