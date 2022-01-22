Advertisement

Mohigan girls sweep series with rival University

Kate Hawkins drops 15 points for Morgantown in 58-41 win
Morgantown girls' basketball
Morgantown girls' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown and University kept it close in the first half of Friday night’s Mohawk game, entering half with the Mohigans up 31-27.

Morgantown went on a 13-2 run to start the second half and maintained control the rest of the way.

Kate Hawkins led the Mohigans with 15 points. Hannah Stemple posted nine for University.

