Mohigan girls sweep series with rival University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown and University kept it close in the first half of Friday night’s Mohawk game, entering half with the Mohigans up 31-27.

Morgantown went on a 13-2 run to start the second half and maintained control the rest of the way.

Kate Hawkins led the Mohigans with 15 points. Hannah Stemple posted nine for University.

