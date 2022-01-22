Trinity Christian falls just short of overtime against Hampshire, 41-38

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian came out strong in the first half against Hampshire, leading the Trojans 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams maintained the energy the rest of the way. The Warriors found themselves down by three at the end of regulation; Levi Teets put up a deep three to try to send things to overtime, but it fell just short of doing so.

Chayce Adams led the Warriors with 18 points.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.