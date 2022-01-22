Advertisement

Trinity Christian falls just short of overtime against Hampshire, 41-38

Deep three from Teets barely misses chance to send teams to overtime
Trinity Christian boys' basketball
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian came out strong in the first half against Hampshire, leading the Trojans 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams maintained the energy the rest of the way. The Warriors found themselves down by three at the end of regulation; Levi Teets put up a deep three to try to send things to overtime, but it fell just short of doing so.

Chayce Adams led the Warriors with 18 points.

