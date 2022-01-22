Ty Asterino touches on East Fairmont boys’ basketball so far this season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of this evenings East Fairmont vs. Elkins boys’ basketball matchup, Bees’ head coach Ty Asterino broke down his team and what he’s seen so far this season.

Asterino touches on scheduling challenges with the recent snow and Covid-19 cancellations, as well as what he’s seen and expects from this East Fairmont team this year.

The boys stood 5-2 and ranked No. 6 in Class AAA prior to their game with No. 7 Elkins.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.