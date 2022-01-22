Advertisement

Ty Asterino touches on East Fairmont boys’ basketball so far this season

Bees sit 5-3 on the season with loss over Elkins
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of this evenings East Fairmont vs. Elkins boys’ basketball matchup, Bees’ head coach Ty Asterino broke down his team and what he’s seen so far this season.

Asterino touches on scheduling challenges with the recent snow and Covid-19 cancellations, as well as what he’s seen and expects from this East Fairmont team this year.

The boys stood 5-2 and ranked No. 6 in Class AAA prior to their game with No. 7 Elkins.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nutter begins recovery after tragic accident.
Preston County man has two broken legs after being hit by a snowplow
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Recent Preston High grad, Marine killed in NC crash
Cody Hinkle
Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers

Latest News

Morgantown girls' basketball
Mohigan girls sweep series with rival University
Elkins boys' basketball
Elkins pulls ahead over East Fairmont 53-50
Fairmont Senior boys' basketball
Fairmont Senior puts out dominant victory over Lincoln, 65-43
Trinity Christian boys' basketball
Trinity Christian falls just short of overtime against Hampshire, 41-38