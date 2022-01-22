BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Virginia Marie Romano Christafore, 92, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her residence.She was born in Mt. Clare, WV, on October 5, 1929, a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Rose Glass Romano.She was married on April 29, 1950, to Manuel Christafore, who preceded her in death on February 7, 2013.Mrs. Christafore is survived by her children, Paul Christafore of Clarksburg, David Christafore and wife Denise of Stonewood, and Kathy Christafore Starkey and husband Mark of Stonewood; her daughter-in-law, Glenna Christafore of Wheeling; seven grandchildren, Robert Manuel Christafore, Jr. and wife Heather, Kristen Christafore Haken and husband Michael, Cassidy Christafore Rodriguez and husband Cesar, David Richard Christafore and wife Margarita, Jeremy Michael Christafore, Justin Mark Starkey; step grandchildren, and Matthew Cummins and wife Miriam, David Lopez and wife Desiree and Nick Lopez and wife Abby; great grandchildren, Michael Christafore, Madeleine Christafore, Julian Christafore, Finlay Haken, Emerson Haken, Hudson Haken, Peyton Rodriguez and Jaxson Rodriguez; step great grandchildren, Reagan, Eli, Nicholas, and Anthony; a very special niece and neighbor, Pamela Marozzi Poling; and nieces and nephews, Marilyn Spatafore and husband Joe, Timothy Christafore, Jeff Christafore and wife Leisa, Gina Hendershot and husband Emmitt, Catherine Summers and husband Bob, Mary Jo Hamilton, Mark Salfia and wife Cindi, Susan Abruzzino and husband Gino, Cecilia Wilcox and husband Lester, Jackie Imperial and husband Joey, Michael Marozzi and wife Tracy, and Greg Romano; special cousin, Diane Romano; as well as several great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; special friends, Brenda Cockrell, Diane Byrne, Denene Satterfield, her hairdresser, Tonya Price, and the late Diane Whiteman.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Christafore. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by her brothers, Russell Romano, and Tony Romano; sisters, Teresa Marrozzi and Catherine Malindzak.Virginia graduated from Lost Creek High School on May 27, 1947. She previously worked for Sears and G. C. Murphy, where she was introduced to the love of her life, Manuel Christafore. They spent the rest of their life together until his passing in 2013. Virginia took time off from work to raise their four children until along with her husband purchased the family business, Sandy’s Hardware, in 1982. Up until her illness, Virginia worked every day in the family business along with her two sons and co-owners, Paul and David.She was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She most especially loved cooking family dinners and will be forever remembered for her sauce and meatballs on Sundays and holidays. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and her social club meetings. Most of all, she loved teaching the grandchildren and great grandchildren to play card games, like thirty-one. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Virginia was a friendly, kindhearted, and giving person.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Linda, Kayla, Tiffany, Suzanne, and Verna, who were close to her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Saturday, January 29th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 30th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation on Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

