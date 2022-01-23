700+ Frontier customers without phone service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ that Frontier Communications is reporting 727 of their voice lines are down in the East Bank area.

They’re asking Frontier customers who may have an emergency to call 911 using their cell phones during this outage.

Folks can also get ahold of dispatchers by dialing (304) 348-8111.

A restoration time is unknown at this time, dispatchers say.

