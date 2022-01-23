Advertisement

700+ Frontier customers without phone service

A restoration time is unknown at this time, dispatchers say. (FILE)
A restoration time is unknown at this time, dispatchers say. (FILE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ that Frontier Communications is reporting 727 of their voice lines are down in the East Bank area.

They’re asking Frontier customers who may have an emergency to call 911 using their cell phones during this outage.

Folks can also get ahold of dispatchers by dialing (304) 348-8111.

A restoration time is unknown at this time, dispatchers say.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child
Overnight Monday precip
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | January 23, 2022
Harrison County residents vote in special levy election that could benefit the community
Winter alerts for NCWV, as of today, January 22, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 22, 2022
Cody Hinkle
Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar

Latest News

W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
George Tanios, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men charged in the assault of a...
Trial set for 2 men in assault of Capitol officer who died
Kilan Nicks
Man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers, throwing drugs out of vehicle
The state is only 34 hospital beds away form breaking the September delta-variant...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 additional deaths, 49 “red” counties
Man who used shoplifters for resale scheme sentenced