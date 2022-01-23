Fighting Falcons’ ladies basketball takes victory over Frostburg State
Alyssa DeAngelo led the Falcons with 26 points
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The ladies kicked off an afternoon of basketball at Fairmont State this afternoon against Frostburg State.
Alyssa DeAngelo led the charge for the Falcons, racking up 26 points.
Fairmont State is back on the court this Monday at home against the Wheeling Cardinals.
