Harrison County Elks host their annual Hoop Shoot competition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kids gather in Harrison County to participate in the yearly Hoop Shoot event hosted by the Elks Lodge.

Every year across the country, the Elks host their national Hoop Shoot contest, where each club held its own tournament to encourage kids ages 8 - 13 to be active.

Flavious Haynes with the Harrison County Elks Lodge said that the event was broken up into age categories where kids shoot 25 foul shots. The one who made the most shots was the winner.

“We try to get as many participants as we can. We don’t have as much participation as we would like, but it is still open, and we give the kids the opportunity,” Haynes said.

Winning participants go on to the district competition in Elkins. Then if they win that, they go to the state competition in Charleston, and then if they win that national’s in Chicago.

When he was 10, local basketball enthusiast Jovanni Minnocci competed in the state competition.

“I was really nervous. First off, I shot my foul shots. I did decent, and then I found out. I was moving up to the next level. I was so happy, and then it just made my level of being nervous just gone,” Minnocci explained.

That year Minnocci was only one shot away from moving on to the national competition.

Now that he was 12 years old, Minnocci said the best part of the Hoop Shoot was getting to compete against his twin brother.

Minnocci encouraged other kids to get out and be active as he has found being active makes him happier.

