BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mildred Blanche (Poling) Weaver, age 92 of Wood Road, Grafton, WV passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 29, 1929 in Grafton a daughter of the Lloyd Wilson Poling and Stella Mae (Goff) Poling.She is survived by two children, Brenda (Sean) Vance and Larry (Sara) Weaver both of Grafton; grandchildren, Heather Price (Scott) of Grafton, Matthew Weaver, Grafton, Heidi Elliott (Aaron) Fairmont, Justin Weaver ( Sabreena) of Grafton, Seth Weaver (Alicia) Grafton, Kristen Parrish (Austin) Fairmont;step-grandchildren, Emily Muller (Chris) Grafton and Abby McClanahan (Tyler) Morgantown; and great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Lylah, Noah, Eli, Carter, Dayah, Brock, Brink, and Hollis.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas E. Weaver; her son Thomas E. Weaver, Jr; her daughter, Diane Weaver and a special daughter-in-law, Karen Weaver; brothers and sisters, Leroy Poling, Ray Poling, Pauline Vanhorn, Jack Poling, and Ruth Carroll; and half-brothers and sisters, Lloyd Poling, Lila Jardine, Theodore Poling, Clyde Poling, Llian Poling, Bessie Poling, Dessie McGrail, Goldie Devers.Mildred graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1947 and worked at the Hazel Atlas Glass Factory. She was a member of the First Grace Brethren Church in Grafton then later attended the First Baptist Church also in Grafton.Mildred was a member of the Eastern Star Noami Chapter 12.The family would like to thank the staff at the Grafton City Hospital for their care and attention and Dr. Joseph Duvert for the wonderful care he provided to Mildred over the years.They would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their love and support, especially Amy Turner, Sarah Mayle, Gina Strahin, Austin Lynch, and Aimie Huggins. Your kindness and compassion was invaluable.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton Tuesday, January 25th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday.Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Orville Wright and Pastor Austin Lynch officiating.Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton.The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weaver familyOnline Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

