MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown boy’s basketball teams moves to 8-3 on the season with a 80-51 win over Martinsburg.

Alec Poland led the charge for Morgantown with 23 points, Sha-Ron Young put up 20.

The red and blue are back on the court Tuesday at home against Wheeling Park.

