Police: Woman with unrestrained kids chases car, wrecks into another

The incident remains under investigation.
The incident remains under investigation.(Jerry Waters)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman has been arrested by the Patrol Division of the Charleston Police Department following a crash in the downtown area after police say she was driving with two unrestrained children.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on Capitol Street, right by Virginia Street.

Police say the woman was speeding as she chased another car. The woman, police say, ended up rear ending a separate car, unrelated to the one she was chasing, adding the impact and damage was significant.

The two people in the other car were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

