WVU men’s basketball losses third straight game

By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball traveled to Lubbock this afternoon to take on No. 18 Texas Tech.

Even with Taz Sherman’s 21 points, fouls seemed to be the topic of conversation that plagued West Virginia.

Pauly Paulicap, Jalen Bridges, Malik Curry and Gabe Osabuohien all fouled out in the final quarter, and a total of 30 fouls were called on WVU.

The Mountaineers came up short 78-65, and are back on home hardwood this Wednesday against Oklahoma.

