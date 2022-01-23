WVU women’s basketball pulls out tight win over OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball found themselves on-top leaving Stillwater this afternoon.

KK Deans put up a team high 20 points, while Esmery Martinez secured her second consecutive double-double with 18 rebounds and 13 points.

The ladies edges out the Cowgirls for the 61-57 victory. They are back on the court in Morgantown on Tuesday against TCU.

