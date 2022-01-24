5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Colin McBee & his journey to commiting as a PWO for WVU Football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Colin McBee is trading in University’s red and black for WVU’s gold and blue this fall.

The Hawks’ senior committed to WVU as a preferred walk-on after a stand-out season on the UHS football team.

McBee has dreamed of being a Mountaineer and is ready to do whatever he needs to for his future team.

