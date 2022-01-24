Advertisement

5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Colin McBee & his journey to commiting as a PWO for WVU Football

McBee staying in Morgantown, but switching fields
5 Sports' Sunday Sit Down: Colin McBee
5 Sports' Sunday Sit Down: Colin McBee(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Colin McBee is trading in University’s red and black for WVU’s gold and blue this fall.

The Hawks’ senior committed to WVU as a preferred walk-on after a stand-out season on the UHS football team.

McBee has dreamed of being a Mountaineer and is ready to do whatever he needs to for his future team.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Hinkle
Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parents worse nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Recent Preston High grad, Marine killed in NC crash.
Kingwood community mourning loss of 18-year-old marine killed in crash
Elmer Payne
Webster County man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, not complying with officers

Latest News

Fairmont State girl's basketball wins 96-77 over Frostburg State
Fighting Falcons’ ladies basketball takes victory over Frostburg State
Fairmont State men's basketball wins 97-89 over Frostburg State
Fairmont State boy’s basketball claims tight win over Frostburg State
Morgantown boy's basketball wins 80-51 over Martinsburg
Morgantown boy’s basketball secures a win over Martinsburg
WVU women's basketball wins 61-57 over OSU
WVU women’s basketball pulls out tight win over OSU