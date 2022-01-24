Advertisement

5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Colin McBee & his journey to committing as a PWO for WVU Football

McBee staying in Morgantown, but switching fields
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Colin McBee is trading in University’s red and black for WVU’s gold and blue this fall.

The Hawks’ senior committed to WVU as a preferred walk-on after a stand-out season on the UHS football team.

McBee has dreamed of being a Mountaineer and is ready to do whatever he needs to for his future team.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Monday precip
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | January 23, 2022
Harrison County residents vote in special levy election that could benefit the community
Winter alerts for NCWV, as of today, January 22, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 22, 2022
Cody Hinkle
Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parents worse nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat

Latest News

Fairmont State girl's basketball wins 96-77 over Frostburg State
Fighting Falcons’ ladies basketball takes victory over Frostburg State
Fairmont State men's basketball wins 97-89 over Frostburg State
Fairmont State boy’s basketball claims tight win over Frostburg State
Morgantown boy's basketball wins 80-51 over Martinsburg
Morgantown boy’s basketball secures a win over Martinsburg
WVU women's basketball wins 61-57 over OSU
WVU women’s basketball pulls out tight win over OSU