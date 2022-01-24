Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After receiving 1-2″ of snow yesterday, another system is looking to drop a similar amount of snow tonight.

Many towns in the lowlands received around an inch of snow by midnight last night. Higher elevations saw closer to 2″.

Now, more snow is pushing into the area, and precipitation will last until Tuesday morning.

Later this evening, many of the lowlands could see the snow transition to sleet or a rain/snow mix. By the early hours of the morning, this would change back over to snow.

The placement and timing of the rain/snow transition will affect snowfall totals for the lowlands. Overall, most of the lowlands can expect a dusting to an inch of snow.

If the sleet/wintry mix doesn’t last as long, that estimation could increase.

The mountains will see snow throughout the storm’s entire duration. Because of this, snowfall totals in the highest elevations could be around 3-5″ by Tuesday morning.

Most of the mountainous areas of our DMA are under a Winter Weather Advisory from now until 7am tomorrow morning.

The timing of this winter storm will affect the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Drive with extra caution.

