COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 additional deaths, 49 “red” counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 24, 2022, there are currently 21,417 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 36 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,645 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 96-year old male from Brooke County, a 50-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 65-year old male from Mineral County, a 66-year old male from Lewis County, an 84-year old female from Wetzel County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 29-year old male from Pleasants County, a 55-year old male from Wood County, a 44-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, and a 67-year old male from Raleigh County.

As of Monday, 976 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 223 have been admitted to the ICU and 104 are on ventilators.

11 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and four pediatric patients are in the ICU.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,829 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 739 cases of Omicron have been reported.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (125), Berkeley (1,029), Boone (385), Braxton (104), Brooke (155), Cabell (1,297), Calhoun (73), Clay (99), Doddridge (88), Fayette (788), Gilmer (88), Grant (136), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (183), Hancock (190), Hardy (191), Harrison (721), Jackson (149), Jefferson (440), Kanawha (2,774), Lewis (104), Lincoln (234), Logan (494), Marion (642), Marshall (326), Mason (302), McDowell (215), Mercer (733), Mineral (273), Mingo (277), Monongalia (1,186), Monroe (257), Morgan (161), Nicholas (386), Ohio (388), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (34), Preston (307), Putnam (902), Raleigh (1,163), Randolph (347), Ritchie (75), Roane (163), Summers (177), Taylor (177), Tucker (32), Tyler (122), Upshur (209), Wayne (514), Webster (83), Wetzel (187), Wirt (75), Wood (794), Wyoming (521). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

