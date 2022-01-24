Daniel H. “Danny” Thomas, 67, of Shinnston passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2020 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Clarksburg on April 11, 1954, a son of Isaac Thomas who survives in Clarksburg, and the late Joann George Thomas Smith. He is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Debra Herrick Thomas, whom he married on June 8, 1974. Also surviving are two sons, Eric Thomas of Clarksburg, and Chad Thomas and his wife Lori of Bridgeport; two grandchildren, Jalen and Jordan Miller; two brothers, his twin brother David Thomas and his wife Brenda of North View and Isaac Thomas and his wife Melody of Bridgeport; two sisters, Debbie Dixon and her husband Lindsay of Anmoore and Mary Teresa Wentz and her husband Donald of Bridgeport; one sister-in-law, Tonya Herrick of Stonewood; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Veronica Aiello. Mr. Thomas was a retired local retailer, having been the owner of the of Rosebud Foodland, The Tobacco Outlet and the Hot Spot Lounge. He was Catholic by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 am with Paul McInturff officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

