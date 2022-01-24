Doris Arleen Tanner age 77 of Beaver passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. Doris was born November 26, 1944 in Webster Springs and was the daughter of the late Orlando and Stella McCourt Green. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Tanner, Sr., grandson, Little Richard Tanner and a great granddaughter, Stella Mae. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother and was retired from Walmart after many years in the jewelry department. She enjoyed shopping, helicopter rides, crafts such as sketching, painting and building lamps with popsicle sticks. Surviving are her children; Kathy Green, Regina (Scott) Hensley, Marilyn (James) Brewster, Roy Jr (Gina) Tanner, Richard (Lucinda) Tanner, Leslie (partner Leonard, and her sons, Cody and Colten) Tanner and Glenn Barnett; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Service will be 1:00 PM Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Big Run Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 6PM - 9PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Tanner family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.