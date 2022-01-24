Eleanor Sue Kinsey

January 22, 2022. Born in Fairmont on January 3, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Willa Purkey Moran. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Warren Kinsey, whom she married in 1959; sister Ruth Ann Yow; and brother Benny Moran. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Maditz and husband Bob of Shepherdstown, WV; son, James Kinsey of Fairmont, WV; and daughter Meribeth Miller of Sterling, VA; four brothers: Pat, Roy, Lee, and John and his wife Susie; four sisters: Esther Reinhardt, Lucille Stevens and husband Robert, Etta Urgo, Ethel Elsey and husband Kenny; five grandchildren, Emily Kaplun and husband Mike, Kaitlin Dehlin and husband Jack, Meredith Maditz, Kinsey Miller, and Olivia Miller; one great-grandson, Cameron Kaplun. Eleanor Sue was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Temple and Fellowship Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her delicious homemade pepperoni rolls and healing others with generously shared food from her kitchen. With great determination, she graduated from LPN school in her 50s and retired from a fulfilling career at Mon General Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, long walks in the woods, and attending church services. Friends may call at the Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St, Fairmont, WV on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 from 1:00pm – 7:00pm and Thursday, January 27th from 10:00am – 11:00am. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 27th at 11:00am with Pastor Robert Shaw officiating. She will be laid to rest at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Friends and family are invited to attend a luncheon at Fellowship Baptist Church immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church Missions Fund at 28 Fellowship Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com.

