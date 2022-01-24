Ethel Pearl Varner, 104, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born in Kingwood on July 07, 1917, a daughter of the late Aliza Dixon Gump. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She took much pride in her home and was known as an excellent housekeeper. She is survived by her son Lee Varner and his wife Jody of Fairmont; two daughters Lillian Eismon of Fairmont and Jo Anne Fisher of Morgantown; grandchildren Ronda Reeves, Mike Fisher, Faye Burchard, and Andy Varner; two great grandchildren Macole Bunner and Gaynon Bunner; and one great great grandson Ty Bunner. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Howard Varner on December 03, 1992; two sons-in-law Ronald Eismon and William “Tom” Fisher; two step sisters Ellen and Dory; and half siblings Rosalee, Maxine, Nick, Bob, Jesse “Toad”, and J.R. The Varner family would like to thank St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home for the loving care shown to Ethel. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. wit Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Mannington Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

