Fairmont Senior girl’s basketball to host Teddy Bear Toss

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girl’s basketball will be hosting their first Teddy Bear Toss on February 3rd following their matchup with North Marion.

The girls will be donating the stuffed animals to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

If you are unable to attend the game, you can still donate a bear! Drop-of locations include Toothman and Sowers, Floyd Real Estate and any Little General in Fairmont.

Bears must be in a gallon size, zip lock bag and no smaller than the size of a beanie baby.

Tip-off on February 3rd is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Senior Field House.

