Flags at half-staff to honor former WV Sen. Joe Minard

Minard was well known in Clarksburg as the owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn.
Former state Senator Joe Minard
Former state Senator Joe Minard
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia and U.S. flags at the state Capitol Complex will be displayed at half-staff Monday in honor of former state Sen. Joe Minard, who died earlier this month at age 90.

Justice also ordered flags to be presented at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday at all state-owned facilities in Harrison County.

Minard died Jan, 17, Justice said in a proclamation announcing the flag order. He served in the West Virginia Senate from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2013.

Minard also served as a Harrison County commissioner and was active with many organizations in his community, Justice said.

Minard was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was well known in Clarksburg as the owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn, Justice said.

