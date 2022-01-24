Gov. Justice: Getting vaccinated, boosted ensures “best possible outcome” of COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice reported during Monday’s briefing that continued spread of the Omicron variant has caused case numbers in West Virginia to rise over 21,000 and COVID-related hospitalizations once again nearing 1,000.

With 49 of the state’s 55 counties designated “red” on the County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate, Gov. Justice once again urged citizens to be sure they are up-to-date on their shots.

“The way you can ensure the best possible outcome for yourself is to get vaccinated and boosted,” Gov. Justice said. “If you got your initial series of shots over five or six months ago, and you haven’t gotten your booster, you don’t have any immunity. It’s like you never got vaccinated in the first place.”

Booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

COVID-19 booster shots are available, for free, to all eligible West Virginians.

Additionally, the waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months.

West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.

