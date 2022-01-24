Irene Riggs named WV Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year
Riggs receives honor for second consecutive year
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown junior Irene Riggs was announced today as the 2021-22 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.
This marks the second consecutive year Riggs has earned the honor. She also was named the 2020-2021 Girls Track and Field Gatorade Player of the Year.
Riggs won her second straight Class AAA state meet this past season, coming in with a time of 18:24.88. She also led the charge for the Mohigans’ third straight Class AAA state title as a team.
The junior took eighth at the Eastbay South Regional Championships and finished 14th at the Eastbay Cross Country Championships, earning her All-American honors.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.