Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought some light snow to NCWV, and tonight will bring mixed precipitation, as a weak low-pressure system pushes into NCWV. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light southerly winds. The light winds cause temperatures to rise into the seasonably cool low-30s. Temperatures then rise into the mid-30s during the late-evening hours, as the center of an Alberta Clipper moves north of us. They then drop into the low-30s by Tuesday morning. We see light precipitation coming in after 8 PM, with snow in the northern counties and mountains and rain/snow mix and rain in the lowlands. This light rain and snow lasts until Tuesday morning. Not much is expected, with 0.1″ of rain and 1″ of snow in the lowlands at most, and up to 2″ to 3″ of snow in the mountains. Still, that could lead to slick spots on some roads, so as always, make sure to take that into account when traveling. Overall, expect a calm afternoon and rain and snow tonight. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, thanks to leftover moisture. Light northwesterly winds cool us down into the upper-20s, so it will be cool outside. We will stay dry, however, as a high-pressure system builds northwest of us. This high-pressure system will drag in cold, dry air from Canada over the next few days. This means that we expect sunny skies, but temperatures will only reach the low-20s at most, with lows in the single-digits. We could even reach lower in the mountains at times. That means you’ll want a heavy coat. Towards the end of the workweek, another cold front comes in and brings snow into WV during the daytime. However, there are some uncertainties with this system, so we will be watching it carefully. In short, expect some light rain and snow tonight, drier conditions tomorrow, and sunny but cold conditions for the last full week of January.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with SSW winds of 5-10 mph. This allows temperatures to rise into the low-30s this afternoon and the mid-30s tonight. During the evening hours, expect rain/snow mix and snow to come to NCWV, with this precipitation sticking around during the evening hours. Overall, expect temperatures warmer than the past few days and plenty of light snow in the evening hours. High: 33.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with rain/snow mix in NCWV. Most of the rain/snow mix will be in the lowlands, with the mountains seeing snow. The rain/snow mix lasts for a few hours, before transitioning fully to snow, as temperatures dip towards the freezing point. Winds will come from the WSW at 5-10 mph, with temperatures staying in the 30s. It won’t be until tomorrow afternoon that temperatures drop into the 20s. Overall, expect a snowy night. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Snow showers last until the early-morning hours, before the snow goes away. Skies will be cloudy, with light WNW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the upper-20s by the afternoon, but we start out in the low-30s for the morning. Overall, expect a cloudy day, with cooling temperatures. Overnight, temperatures drop into the single-digits. High: 31.

Wednesday: Expect highs in the upper-teens to low-20s for the day, with light WNW winds of 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly clear, so we will see sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the single-digits and, in some areas, even in the negatives. Overall, expect a cold, dry afternoon. High: 19.

